To the editor:
May I remind the person who denigrated an American congresswoman with his lewd language on a sign in Salisbury, that your president cavorted with “hoes” while his third wife was expecting their child.
Sen. Kamala Harris has been happily married and, although you might disagree with her political views, has led a moral life and been a hardworking public servant.
Then again, it is telling that you feel more comfortable with the president's ways.
Tina Gibson
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.