To the editor:
The Newburyport Human Rights Commission (HRC) was recently informed of the possible vandalism of the American flag, which hung in front of Battle Grounds Coffee Company, a new veteran-owned coffee shop on Pleasant Street.
Seeing the American flag on the ground is a painful image for most of us, especially veterans who have pledged their lives to defend it. Knowing this might have been a deliberate act deepens the wound.
The HRC condemns this and all similar forms of vandalism and destruction of property.
Coffee-shop owners Sal and Dana DeFranco report the Newburyport community has been "incredibly supportive" as word of the incident has spread. Once again, we are showing ourselves to be, as a whole, caring people who value peaceful expression of diverse views. Our capacity to honor and nurture diverse expression makes us stronger and richer in every way.
The HRC views community as a place where ideas can be shared and opposing viewpoints can be expressed civilly, a place where all people, regardless of political persuasion or race or religion, are welcome and accepted.
There have been too many instances in our city in recent years of people using bigoted language or defacing public property to convey hateful messages. We must stand together and reaffirm that these kinds of actions will not be tolerated in our city and will not define us as a community.
Newburyport Human Rights Commission
