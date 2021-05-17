To the editor:

I am a liberal Democrat who has been horrified by the political climate now existing in the U.S.

In reading the letter from Scott Fallavollita, I have to say in spite of my politics, I agree with him.

The only hope we have for coming together as a nation is to be open-minded to others’ ideas and beliefs.

I read a weekly magazine called The Week, which presents national and international news events from all viewpoints — not just mine, and I have found it helpful in being more aware and open-minded of others' ideas.

I read The Daily News and although I have smiled at the political cartoons, I very much can see presenting both sides on the same page.

Liberals are not the only ones who have the right to express themselves, and I believe presenting opinions of our conservative Republican brethren can only help to put us all in the same direction.

The direction we are now going is a dangerous one. Let us join together and find common ground from which we can move forward as a united nation.

Cornelia Walsh

Newburyport

