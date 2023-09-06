To the editor:
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been roughly 500 mass shootings this year.
I spent much of my childhood five blocks away from where there was a mass shooting in Kentucky. I have been on the University of North Carolina’s flagship campus in Chapel Hill several times. It is a beautiful and special place to hundreds of thousands of people. A safe space. One of my closest friend’s apartment was right next to where Heather Heyer was murdered. A friend had her eye shot out by a thief. A close relative was threatened by a guy who said he had a gun.
I have feelings and thoughts about the role guns play in the aggressive violence so common in America. Are we to become prisoners in our own homes because of gun violence?!
House Bill 4420 is a pending piece of legislation that would make a lot of people safer:
Police officers would assess everyone seeking a gun license.
Harassers under restraining orders would not be able to buy or own a gun
Those who pose a demonstrable risk to public safety or themselves could not own a gun.
Tracking down “ghost guns,” or unregistered firearms, is another area of focus
It would create a database that tracks guns used in crimes, surrendered or taken by law enforcement.
From some signs around town, it is clear that HD.4420 has its opponents. Their clear leadership in Google Search statistics, make it clear they believe that this bill infringes upon their rights. I saw one sponsored piece that seemed to claim that all guns produced after 1940 will be confiscated.
I believe that our Second Amendment rights exist for a variety of good reasons. This bill will not affect most Americans’ right to own a gun. But, my goodness, that doesn’t mean we should allow a known racist 21-year-old to purchase weapons of war, does it?
HD.4420 has attempted to consider the rights of gun holders. It will subject to debate and amendment as it advances. But, in the name of all that’s holy, can we not start passing legislation that protects our babies instead of ones that get them killed?
MICHAEL SALES
Newburyport
