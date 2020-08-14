To the editor:
I am writing this letter to tell you my experiences with the police over many years.
I lived in Newbury for 25 years and moved to Newburyport 10 years ago. For many years, I worked part time at the Graf Skating Rink. On several occasions, we called 911 for medical help.
The Newburyport police were always the first to arrive followed soon after by the Fire Department. It is amazing to see the quick and professional care they provide.
About four years ago while driving to Haverhill, I became very sick and called 911.
The Haverhill Police and Fire departments were there in minutes. They transported me to Holy Family Hospital and upon arrival, my heart stopped twice. Minutes are extremely important.
The problem is that Seth Moulton has pledged to defund the police departments if reelected in November. John Paul Moran has vowed never to defund the police. Please vote for him in November for U.S. Congress.
Paul O'Hara
Newburyport
