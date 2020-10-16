To the editor:
Newbury leadership continues to exhibit its lack of overall vision with any citizen focus for it continues to make no sense for our Highway Department's burgeoning, newly capitally funded Tree Division to truck the generated mulch and shavings to New Hampshire at taxpayer expense while the public-owned cordwood generated is also publicly underutilized.
We are a right-to-farm community that supports green initiatives yet we have no composting facility and no plans for such a town and citizen property benefit; citizen property being the basis of tax revenue makes commanding for such a "luxury" to help maintain value absolutely called for.
That there is no composting area as part of the 27 acres of town property encompassing the transfer station and the capped dump at Boston and Hay streets is dubious as the town already utilizes the area proposed for composting for various dead-metal storage and a Newbury police firing range.
There, too, sit discarded town tools, machinery and steel storage containers. It is this location which is central to all and would allow citizens to combine household trash and compost drop-off at one site. It is a sum-zero fiscal setup from trucking savings with instant citizen benefit and always going forward.
There's plenty of space for the composting process and the Highway Department can easily incorporate this as value added to the Tree Division's trucking savings program and as a direct benefit to every landholding/taxpaying Newbury citizen who participates.
Jack Rybicki
Newbury
