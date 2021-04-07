To the editor:
The front-page Daily News article of March 17, “Advocating for change,” of the Amesbury High School mascot from the proud Indian to something else has left me with several questions.
The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) obviously does not have a negative connotation with respect to the word "Indian."
To be thorough and objective, I called the BIA to inquire if the Amesbury High School use of the Indian as a mascot was acceptable and their reply was, “Why wouldn’t it be?” Where were the teachers and advisers before the article was published? Could they not have called the BIA?
Although attempting to change the AHS mascot is ill-advised, I commend the two AHS students because it does touch on a larger issue that we should confront. That issue is how we treat the American Indians of today.
Prior to the year 1600, the American Indian nations owned our entire land. The British colonized our nation in the 1600s and the American Revolution followed in the late 1700s. The land was essentially just taken over!
If interested, you can go to the website indianaffairs.gov where you are able to learn about continuing attempts to aid the 574 American Indian tribes.
The remaining Indian population in 2020 was only 6.79 million, down from an estimated 18 million in the year 1492. The remaining American Indians are encouraged to assimilate into our society, replacing the proud history of a once-great nation of tribes.
I believe that history will record this as a great tragedy. Now, there’s a situation worthy of study.
John R. Carter
Seabrook
