To the editor:
I was not surprised by Linda Lambert’s letter coming after me as a Newburyport outsider, chastising me for my misbehavior.
Right out of the gate, she states a glaring falsehood — I never “called for an end to wearing a mask on Newburyport’s boardwalk.”
On the contrary, my plea was for freedom for every individual to make the best decision concerning their own personal health. Now that I am so unwelcome, she does make me wonder why I go there anymore, there are so many other nice places to take my walk where I am less likely to be accosted and vilified by snooty natives like herself.
Unlike Ms. Lambert, I have earnestly studied the science on COVID and the effectiveness of face coverings. Only N95 masks or their equivalent stop the virus.
So-called experts are divided on whether other coverings serve any purpose at all and as I previously pointed out, there are health downsides to wearing masks while engaging in physical activity.
My choosing not to wear a face covering while outside is not an act of defiance or ignorance; it is an intelligent choice that has the blessing of many infectious disease specialists.
Thus, in my previous letter, I pleaded for common sense and mutual respect instead of the war that Ms. Lambert so passionately insists on waging.
Frankly, as a military veteran and former teacher who has spent a lifetime looking after the needs of others at my own personal expense, I resent being characterized as a thoughtless scofflaw who needs to be punished for my dissenting from pointless inconvenience and discomfort.
Ms. Lambert reminds us that the “Morlocks,” disguised as do-gooders, will always be on the prowl conjuring up ways to mollify their craving for self-aggrandizement and control over what other people do.
As such, we “Elois” must be ever vigilant in guarding what precious freedoms we have left, less they be snatched out from under us before we even realize that they are gone.
Indeed, in the tumultuous political climate we presently find ourselves in, we are perilously close to a point of no return.
Richard Collins
Georgetown
