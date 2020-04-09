To the editor:
Your “'grossly' inadequate" headline on today’s Daily News (April 7) front page is grossly inaccurate.
Not until the eighth paragraph does the article acknowledge that these ventilator shipments are incremental.
Additionally, you surely know that multiple manufacturers are building these ventilators under government contracts, that they are in short supply and that these complex devices are not stamped out as easily as newspapers.
Please live up to your name. Give us our Daily News, and save your opinions for the editorial page. Slanting the news is a grievous offense, and is antithetical to the most basic principles of journalism.
Report the news. Scrap the slant.
Warren P. Russo
Plum Island
