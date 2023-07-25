To the editor:
On July 12, I tripped on a loose brick on the bullnose of Market Square and fell with my face in the gravel at the roots of the large tree there. Instantly, I was ministered to by many kind strangers, starting with Wayne from Andover, passing through on a recreational bike ride and carrying a full first aid kit.
I want to express my gratitude to Wayne, all the others who brought ice and advice, the staff of Newburyport Family Dental (whose window I was lying under and where I had been headed for an appointment), the 911 team of excellent EMTs and fire department deputy, the friend who ultimately took me to Anna Jaques Hospital’s emergency room, where the service was swift, steady and thorough. Thanks to all of them I’m healed and unscarred.
PRISCILLA B. BELLAIRS
Newburyport
