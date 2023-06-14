To the editor:
It’s been a difficult past few years for our health care providers, especially hospital systems.
They were on the front lines responding to a global health pandemic and put their own health at risk to treat a major influx of patients. At the same time, burnout was real, and the industry faced major staffing shortages.
As a retired labor and delivery nurse and former union representative, I know what it’s like to dedicate yourself to people’s health and well-being. That’s why I’m speaking publicly about the need to support our front-line health care providers, who are facing a new threat.
Some in Congress are pushing proposals that would significantly cut payments for hospitals by changing the way they are reimbursed under Medicare, taking away vital funding to hire, train and retain doctors, nurses, and other health care workers and equip them with the resources they need to care for patients. These changes would equate hospitals to other sites of care and undermine the critical role they play in our communities.
The truth is, staffing shortages remain a major concern for hospitals, and as a result, doctors, nurses and other staff are expected to take on more responsibility. They are also facing billions of dollars in losses annually.
We need our elected leaders in Washington, including Rep. Lori Trahan, to support our hospital outpatient departments and hospital-affiliated clinics as well as the staff that keep them running. They’re essential for our livelihood and health.
ANNE R. FERGUSON, R.N.
Amesbury
