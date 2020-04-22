To the editor:
I can’t imagine any better treatment, care and compassion for a patient than that received by my 89-year-old mother at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Right in the middle of this current health care crisis, she was transferred to the hospital with a number of very complex issues.
During her 18-day stay, every member of the AJH staff was first rate and went beyond what was expected, keeping us up to date on her progress. Even as they were undoubtedly stressed due to COVID-19, making all their jobs more challenging, every one of the doctors, nurses, case managers and aides involved were great to work with.
We received very timely updates on everything that was being done, easy-to-understand explanations about all the issues, and a clear sense that the Anna Jaques team was always working seamlessly to provide the absolutely best care.
So, in the hope that I haven’t forgotten anyone involved during mom’s stay, a huge thank-you with heartfelt appreciation to:
PCPs Golzari and Navarra, your holistic view of all her challenges was essential.
Gastroenterology Dr. Liu, each decision was carefully considered and right on point.
Cardiology Dr. Kireyev, your candor in discussing the risk/reward was so appreciated.
The staff in ER whose names I didn’t get, but were very helpful during her transition.
Case managers Michelle Riopel, Kathy Rowe and Jeanne Maher, what a great group.
They were usually the first line of communication into the hospital, and always delivered timely updates about the decisions being made and issues involved with a comforting and supportive voice, which made the circumstances seem less daunting.
And to the very special caregivers within the Arakelian, Newburyport and Institution for Savings units, thank you. Whatever recognition and appreciation comes your way, it’s not enough.
Well after the craziness of this crisis is over, you will still be doing all the things that make people better, give hope and save lives.
Sorry, I don’t have last names and with apologies for any misspellings, to all the nurses, NPs, nutritionists, technicians and aides, including Lisa, Ruth, Joan, Kathleen, Devora, Katharine, Mollie, Danielle, Amie, Laurie, Asmitakumari, Eileen, Bethany, Rachel, Holly, Adam, Cassie and others ... thanks to an incredible group.
Anna Jaques has a lot to be proud of, and Greater Newburyport gets to witness it each and every day. Lucky us!
Mark Gleckman
Newbury
