To the editor:
For 20 years, I have made the Newburyport area my home, and for 19 of those years, I have been a supporter and member of the Firehouse Center for the Arts. Regretfully, my husband and I have to move away, and more than anything we shall miss the friends we made through the theater here. As I believe the arts are one of the important pillars of a society, each time I have moved I have weighed the worth of a new community by the excellence of its arts offerings. Newburyport has more than exceeded those high expectations.
I helped the fledgling New Works Festival at the Firehouse rise from its second wobbly year in 2003 to the present event as the most successful of the Firehouse-produced programs. And I served as a director of the Firehouse board for nine years, ending in June.
But in this difficult time of COVID-19, the future of our beloved arts organizations hangs in the balance. When can we open the doors and sit next to each other and watch actors, singers and dancers interact verbally and physically close on an indoor stage again? Who knows. But there is still the outdoors — while the summer lasts — and I must commend John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse, for his initiative in pursuing his goal to put on a show come what may! “Godspell” was a sell-out drive-in hit over the past two weekends. Even singing through the rain last Sunday! Not only did the community come out in force to support his creative effort not knowing what to expect, but they were also willing to be stuck in their cars with limited visibility and have to use porta-potties to boot.
However, in order to even mount this innovative production, John needed to find the funding for such an experimental effort. Thanks to a generous check from the Institution for Savings, which has been such a valuable supporter of the Firehouse in the past, John was also able to help out another local business floundering in this frightening era, The Wandering Stage, who provided the stage set-up and all the sound systems needed to fill the field generously provided by Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm. And the IFS donation helped put some crumbs on the tables of the trail-blazing actors, who had to entertain — in masks — an audience anchored inside their cars and receive deserved applause from honking horns. It was a miracle of theater, and all should be commended for helping to keep the performing arts alive in a world where the luxury of live theater may not be allowed to flourish the same way again.
Please help keep Newburyport’s arts safe for the next generation. Friends, I’m counting on you.
Anne Easter Smith
Newburyport
