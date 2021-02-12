To the editor:
Last week’s nor’easter caused extensive damage to homes on the north end of Salisbury Beach and has compromised the protective dunes.
Help from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is urgently needed to protect these homes from further storm damage. The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association (SBBA) is calling on the state to immediately bring in sand and strategically deploy it to protect the most vulnerable homes.
The damage from this nor’easter is a clear illustration of the challenges our beach property owners and community face. The SBBA is encouraged by the recent approval of federal funding for dredging sand from the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers for both on-beach and offshore placement.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington stated recently that he would seek up to 300,000 cubic yards of sand from the Piscataqua for offshore placement on Salisbury Beach. However, it is notable and disappointing that Salisbury will not be receiving any of the on-beach sand from the Merrimack despite a previous sharing agreement from the 2010 dredging.
The erosion of the dunes on Salisbury Beach is putting homes and public recreation areas at immediate risk of significant, irreversible damage. Action is urgently needed to address the situation and a commitment to long-term planning for coastal protection is essential.
The SBBA has been working toward short- and long-term solutions to the problem of erosion. This includes collaborating with other communities through our participation in the Merrimack River Beach Alliance (MRBA) and our recent efforts to establish the Salisbury Beach Resiliency Task Force focused on Salisbury.
This task force hopes to build upon the collaborative efforts of the MRBA by working with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, state Rep. James Kelcourse, Town Manager Harrington, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Coastal Zone Management, the Salisbury Board of Selectmen, Salisbury’s conservation agent, and the Salisbury Beach Partnership to develop plans specific to Salisbury Beach.
The task force is focusing on beach resiliency, erosion mitigation, dune restoration, the planting of beach grass, installation of sand fencing, and ensuring the resiliency of the salt marsh. We also hope to establish a stockpile of sand that would be available to quickly address erosion emergencies.
The SBBA will continue to advocate on behalf of our members and will work with our officials to help our communities address the threats from storms and erosion. We thank Congressman Seth Moulton, state Sens. Bruce Tarr and DiZoglio, and Rep. Kelcourse for their ongoing efforts in this regard and are again calling upon them to work with us to secure all necessary funding to ensure the future of Salisbury Beach.
We urge all residents and public officials to join us in helping to preserve these wonderful natural resources and our neighbors’ homes. Please let your elected officials know that you appreciate their efforts and that their continued focus on these issues is essential to our community.
Additional details and legislator contact information are available on our website at www.sbba.us.
Salisbury Beach Betterment Association
Board of Directors
Bill Greilich
President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.