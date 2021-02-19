To the editor:
I am writing because of the recent eviction papers served to Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
Bruce Vogel was given a 45-day eviction notice to allow a chain restaurant to move in. Bruce is a fine example to our community and is one of the very reasons Newburyport is special and unique, and not Portsmouth.
Since I moved here six years ago, PICR is a well-loved part of my Newburyport community. There is rarely a day that I don’t walk by, and either get some coffee or stop to speak to someone I know. Often, I have directed my Airbnb guests there as the No. 1 spot to go, and they have raved of the uniqueness and special qualities only PICR has.
Though COVID-19 has not permitted us to while away the hours indoors, a huge effort was made to continue to offer the community a place to gather to have company and share good coffee. That to me speaks to the willingness of Bruce and his wonderful employees to make the extra effort to accommodate the needs of this special community.
Newburyport cannot shut down a beloved and locally owned business. With this eviction, New England Development will be setting up competition for two other locally owned businesses, Metzy's and Agave.
Though I am not clear what New England Development's end goal is, it is understandable they are a business and want to do what is best for them fiscally and for Newburyport.
However, forcing PICR to close its doors is robbing Newburyport of a gem that no other town can boast! It is one of the many things that make our town special and is a huge draw to the city. This eviction will not only cost jobs, but would change one of the big dynamics that make our town great.
Walking into PICR is something everyone should experience: being greeting with a smile and warmth, each and every day! That goes beyond economic benefits. It is up to us as a community to work toward keeping this very unique and special space for now and for years to come.
Please help preserve this cherished coffee shop that means so much to the community.
Kim Patent Gravina
Newburyport
