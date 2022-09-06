To the editor:
At the City Council meeting on Aug. 29, we put the legislative process in the spotlight. We had a public debate about short term rentals and their place in the city. I’d like to thank everyone involved. Thanks to the public for comments about their insights into how STRU’s impact their everyday life. Thanks to city staff, Legal teams etc. for helping draft varying versions of ORDN46 for clarity. Thanks to my fellow city councillors for sharing their perspectives.
One question that keeps coming up during public comment is “what are we trying to solve?”
I wrote this ordinance to address three issues:
To allow the use of STRU’s in the city. Current zoning rules do not allow for short term rentals of any kind, any where in the city. Those who have been doing this have, in effect, been doing so “illegally” for the past three years since the state first established rules. So, the first thing is to allow this use under certain conditions.
To find balance of having a business use within a residential neighborhood. STRU’s is a business being run in residential neighborhoods, and rules need to minimize that impact.
To stop the erosion of long-term housing options in the city. Not being able to provide long term housing choices is a major flaw in our economic growth plans.
Going into our next council meeting on Sept. 12, here’s what we’ve learned:
There is a need for some level of STRU’s, especially without a hotel option. Both hosts and residents feel there is a need for rules, regulations, and licensing....We differ on how much? STRU’s have significant impact on daily residential life. We’ve learned through the public process that residents are demanding a voice in what goes on in their neighborhoods.
I look forward to the continued debate on Sept. 12 and am hopeful we can reach a conclusion, but if we can’t.... please note that if we do not pass some version of ORDN 46, then we are voting to ban all STRU’s citywide. The city will revert to the underlying zoning rules which do not allow STRU’s anywhere. This action would put the administration in the position to begin removing 01950 from online STR registries and issuing cease-and-desist notifications. I’m sure no one wants this extreme.
Please continue to reach out to the council and make your opinions heard.
Jim McCauley
Ward 5
Newburyport City Council
