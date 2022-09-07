To the editor:
In response to the Daily News of Newburyport article published on Sept. 5, 2022, "Newburyport City Council Approves $230,000 for the Affordable Housing Trust."
We would like to thank City Council for the approval of CPA funds requested by the Newburyport Affordable Housing Trust (NAHT), with special thanks for the support of Councilor Afroz Khan. The reason this allocation is noteworthy, is not because the city is required to use 10% of its CPA funding for affordable housing, but because of what the funding could mean for the city of Newburyport.
We are experiencing unprecedented times in housing in Newburyport.
According to the 2018 Newburyport Housing Production Plan there are two glaring concerns: Our population is aging, and affordable rental housing is scarce. This has been partially exacerbated by the uptick in Airbnb rentals, which eliminates year-round moderately priced rental housing in the city, as well as multifamily condo conversions. Part of this funding will support the update of the Housing Production Plan, which will incorporate new and pressing issues impacting housing in Newburyport.
We are experiencing increased housing production and preservation costs related to materials and labor. The median purchase price for a home in Newburyport is now north of $850,000. Rents for a two-bedroom range anywhere from $2500 up to approximately $5,000 per month. For these reasons, in addition to unexpected economic events, such as a pandemic, the NAHT must remain ready to step in. For example, when families were in jeopardy of falling behind on rent due to job loss and illness during COVID, the NAHT was able to quickly develop and implement an emergency rental assistance program. This program alone kept 40 Newburyport families housed. This was no small task, and with the expertise of both the Planning Department and the Pettengill House, we got it done.
Housing production is of utmost importance in the city, and we must be ready to respond to affordable housing development opportunities. Some opportunities may require highly competitive state housing funds and Newburyport absolutely needs to be ready to commit local funds to compete with other municipalities for these limited resources. We need to maintain a funding pool that can be responsive to unforeseen opportunities. These funds take years to accumulate, and now more than ever, we need to fund a reserve pool due to the increasing costs of building in Newburyport. The NAHT has the unique ability to be nimble and responsive, without months of requests and approvals.
NAHT is comprised of housing experts who are well qualified to work with the city in response to development opportunities. Requests for funding that support our own Newburyport neighbors and workforce should not be contentious. The council should rely on the hard work and expertise of the Community Preservation Committee and the Newburyport Affordable Housing Trust to put forth credible, much needed requests for resources.
Susanne Cameron, co-chairperson NAHT
Madeline Nash, co-chairperson NAHT
