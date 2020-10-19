To the editor:
Heads they win, tails we lose. The reason why society is collapsing is simple. The Democratic and Republican establishments are just different divisions of the same corporate mindset. There is no way to vote against the interests of Jeff Bezos or any of the global elite. Simultaneously, too many citizens have stopped meaningfully engaging. Both parties are hopelessly corrupt and destroying our world; however, it's ultimately the people's fault for acting like democracy is a spectator sport. Real democracy requires constant engagement and sacrifice. Our generation is too wrapped up in ourselves and too eager to unquestioningly follow the mainstream propaganda.
You're brainwashed if you truly believe Biden/Harris will put us on the right path. Biden is the poster child of a career politician. Trump — who is a reincarnation of our societal sickness — won because people were sick and tired of typical politicians. The establishment response to Trump's victory has been the theme of modern times: Never take ownership for anything as it is always someone else’s fault.
We see this mentality everywhere. Locally, the Amesbury school vote debacle is on Mayor Kassandra Gove. Given the razor close vote, Gove’s decision to suddenly support the Woodsom Farm plan just days before the vote likely pushed it over from No to Yes. Since then, officials and partisans have done nothing but blame Mayor Ken Gray for everything, especially as anger in town has grown.
The fact that Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate of any state this summer is on King Charlie Baker. But don’t worry, Mr. Pharmaceutical CEO is making sure we’ll be the first state to mandate the regular flu vaccine. Does anyone have a clue anymore how decisions are now made in the state? This is what happens when people allow things to be completely controlled by lawyers and bureaucrats and for too long tolerate government secrecy and insider games. It’s about maintaining complete power and control no matter the cost. Just ask Alex Morse about Massachusetts Democratic Party shenanigans.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but 2020 is no aberration. 2021 and beyond could very easily see even greater difficulties, no matter which clown gets elected in November. It is now all about laying the groundwork to reclaim our lives in a few years. Good people across the political spectrum need to find the courage to come together and pave a new path to a better future.
Ted Semesnyei
Amesbury
