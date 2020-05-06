To the editor:
Women’s HerStory Month, organized by The Actors Studio of Newburyport (TASN), started off with a roar.
On March 1, “The Variety Show,” the first of the month’s productions, entertained a full crowd at the Firehouse. The following weekend showcased a custom-written, maritime-themed production at the Custom House with an encore performance to a sold-out audience the following evening at The Actors Studio at The Tannery.
On March 8, a one-woman dramatization of “Women of ‘76” dazzled a full audience, again at The Actors Studio. Tickets for all the month’s remaining shows were selling briskly, some selling out weekends ahead. WHM was surely going to be a huge success and then, overnight – the rest of HerStory Month became history.
With broken hearts, we canceled sold-out shows, evidence of the efficacy of banners and posters, lovely articles in The Daily News, and 1,000 flyers handed out, and now hold on to the hope that all our events will be rescheduled “soon.”
In the meantime, this interruption does not diminish TASN’s sincere appreciation to all our Women’s HerStory Month donors and sponsors. We will continue to acknowledge your support by listing your names on our website, email blasts and on programs for hopefully rescheduled shows.
A very special thanks for the generosity of presenting sponsors, State Automotive, Arlene and Jeremy Barnard, Kim and Greg Holliday.
Thank you also for the generous support of Dr. Saira Naseer-Ghiasuddin, M.D., Mass Cultural Council, Gordon Rug Co. David Hall, Ania and Associates Massage Therapy, Astrid Lorentzson, Jack Santos, Judy Mouradian, Ted Ruetenik, Carol Raiche, Deb Severo, Michelle Mombrinie, Camille Garro, Richard’s Appliances, Mark Richey Woodworking, Jan Lorrey Flowers, A Little Bit of Naples, Nancy’s Marshview Café, Chococoa’s, Dianne’s Fine Desserts, Harborside Printing, Tendercrop Farms and Pomodori’s.
We are so grateful for the participation and enthusiastic work of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Mayor Donna Holaday, Allyn Gamble, Tiffany Bartholomew, Bruce Menin, Liz Frame, Acting Out, Exit Dance Theatre, Theater in the Open, Zach Field Drums & Music, the Custom House Maritime Museum, Rhina Espaillat, Wendy Sobel, Sheila Bridgland, The Daily News, and the remaining over 100 participants, including actors, singers, dancers, directors and stagehands.
Thank you Marc Clopton for encouraging all our ideas.
Women’s HerStory Month may have been cut short, but by all measurements as indicated by the lengthy list of supporters and purchased tickets, we had a successful event.
Our WHM committee has already started organizing for 2021 and because of the resilience of this wonderful community, we will have a fabulous month planned for you next March. Women’s HerStory Month of 2020 was indeed sadly interrupted but, looking forward, nothing will ever stop our stories!
Camille Garro
The letter writer is chair of Women’s HerStory Month and the board of directors for The Actors Studio of Newburyport.
