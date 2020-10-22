To the editor:
We have reached that time of year again when letters flow in to the editor supporting one candidate for office over another.
It is a time-honored tradition. Most endorsements are favorable to their candidate. They are usually not attacks on the opponent.
My letter is nonpartisan. I am a registered unenrolled voter who has worked with four different mayors of both parties in a volunteer capacity. I believe the most important job of a state representative is to live up to the title of the job to represent your constituents from big-picture issues to individuals in need of assistance at the local level.
James Kelcourse considers all of his constituents' issues with the same priority. Call his office on an individual problem, contact him on social media, and you get his prompt and full attention. He is not a signature-item candidate.
James Kelcourse attends and visits every event with equal representation, no matter your political affiliations. James is a servant of all the people. He is honored to represent his entire district.
There are no small or big issues, just issues to be solved.
John A. Green
Newburyport
