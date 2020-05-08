To the editor:
Local politics are tough during this pandemic. I want the people of Newbury and the Triton School District to know I am interested in being a write-in candidate for the Triton School Committee. Our family has lived in town since January 1978. My wife Karen taught at TRHS for 21 years and all four of our children attended and graduated from Triton. Given our current situation it was difficult to get signatures and take out papers.
I am a retired educator of 32 years having been a high school teacher and administrator. I have a BA in mathematics, masters of education in curriculum and learning, and a certificate of advanced graduate study in leadership and learning, I have experience in the classroom, curriculum development, scheduling, staffing, budgeting and much more. I believe I have much to offer to supporting our schools and give back to our community.
With no other candidates I ask the voters of the Triton District to consider my candidacy for the Triton Regional School Committee. Write-in for Norman R. Hamond.
Norman R. Hamond
Newbury
