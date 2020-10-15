To the editor:
The debate between James Kelcourse and his challenger, Amber Hewett, on Oct. 8 presented quite a contrast between the candidates.
I listened to Mr. Kelcourse entertain with folksy narratives and descriptions of his support of measures largely engineered by others. Ms. Hewett identified the problems, their causes, and a solid plan of attack. Ms. Hewett articulated what a leader can do if the interest is in leading for solutions that translate into real change.
Many writers in the Newburyport Daily News have discussed Mr. Kelcourse's congeniality and attention to his constituents. No argument there. Those are minimal expectations for any state legislator.
While Mr. Kelcourse frequently speaks of his ability to appeal to both parties, don't be fooled. He is a Republican, even though while boasting of transparency, you won't see mention of his affiliation on his billboards, website, campaign literature or political signs. Why hide the facts?
Like his fellow Republicans, he has voted against the police reform bill, which limits qualified immunity so that victims of police brutality can have a fair day in court. He has voted for measures which make union organizing and communication among members more difficult. He has voted against transportation infrastructure bills. I could go on, but space is limited. Check his record yourself.
If you're a Democrat, is that a legislative record you can support because Mr. Kelcourse is congenial?
In the debate, he was asked twice if he supported the occupant of the White House. Both times, he responded that it is not in the best interests of his constituents for him to denounce fellow leaders. He added no qualifier so he must mean no matter how heinous they are.
Mr. Kelcourse's argument seems to rest on his belief that normalization of lying and bullying, as well as denial of science, in a leader is acceptable if he can help Mr. Kelcourse.
Charlie Baker, a very popular Republican profile in courage, denounces the occupant. Regularly. Why can't Mr. Kelcourse?
And better yet, why can't he admit if he supports Trump? Trump signs and Kelcourse signs are wedded on lawns everywhere. Why the dance?
A wise nun in high school once said to me, "If everybody likes you, you haven't stood for much."
Wise words, indeed.
Monique Greilich
Salisbury
