I was born and raised in Massachusetts, so I grew up with a sense of idealism.
The Bay State has long been a beacon of positive change with a rich history of progressivism. It was home to William Lloyd Garrison and the abolitionist movement, the site of the Bread and Roses Strike, and was the first state to legalize gay marriage.
We pride ourselves on these landmarks of social progress. However, we don’t always live up to this liberal tradition.
As I’ve grown older, I’ve seen politicians turn complacent, our egalitarian ideals betrayed, and cracks in our democratic system emerge. In order to honor our progressive roots, we need to elect progressive politicians, and replace those who do not live up to our standards.
We failed to protect immigrants from President Trump’s racist policies when the Massachusetts House of Representatives killed the Safe Communities Act in 2018, despite the bill's widespread popularity.
We failed to take substantive action against climate change, an issue of increasing urgency for coastal Massachusetts, by delaying the 100% Renewable Energy Act — again bogged down in the House of Reps. It’s time our elected officials show some real leadership.
The current state representative for Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, James Kelcourse, has yet to condemn the president’s inflammatory rhetoric, or for that matter, take any firm stance against the Trump administration.
He has also neglected to comment on the recent racist incident that occurred in downtown Newburyport, reported on by The Boston Globe. Silence amid injustice is complicity in injustice.
We deserve better. We deserve representation that embodies our community’s long-held beliefs in equality and justice, that demonstrates integrity and a commitment to striving for a better, more just world.
We should not tolerate politicians who are unwilling to engage in the difficult, but vitally important conversations happening in our communities and across the country. We cannot accept representatives who refuse to address constituent concerns on the current state of affairs.
Though I am frustrated with the apparent lack of political will in the Statehouse, I have hope for a new wave of progressive leadership on Beacon Hill.
We have the chance to elect politicians, like state Rep. candidate Amber Hewett, who have energy, passion and a vision for the future. Amber is the representative we deserve.
Anne Moore
Newburyport
