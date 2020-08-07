To the editor:
The truth about gun violence in America is difficult to hear: 40,000 gun deaths each year and over 100 gun deaths each day; 53 women shot and killed by an intimate partner every month; a gun suicide rate 10 times that of other high-income countries; firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens (ages 0 to 19); 58% of American adults or someone they care for have experienced gun violence in their lifetime.
Our schoolchildren are mandated to undergo “active shooter drills” where students, educators and staff experience distress and sometimes lasting trauma as a result. Why? Because for too long, the gun lobby has controlled the conversation about what responsible gun policy should be.
As volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, we do not speak for the organization. Moms Demand Action speaks for itself by offering candidates running for elected office the opportunity to state their commitment to gun safety once elected, and then awarding deserving candidates the Moms Demand Action “Gun Sense Candidate” distinction.
Contrary to a recent opinion letter to The Daily News (“Mirra a protector of civil discourse,” July 24), our communities need more than “civil discourse” around gun violence.
Talking about gun violence has never stopped a bullet or saved a life. What does save lives? Action. Especially action by elected officials who have pledged to prioritize gun safety when deciding public policy.
Gun safety (actually, “gun sense”) means safe storage and child access prevention, limits on military-style weapons and ammunition, effective background checks on every gun sale, keeping guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others, and putting an end to the trafficking of illegal guns into neighborhoods at risk.
Which candidates have made this pledge as they seek to represent you at the Massachusetts Statehouse?
Amber Hewett (candidate for state representative for the 1st Essex District) and Christina Eckert (candidate for state representative for the 2nd Essex District). Both candidates have been awarded the Moms Demand Action “Gun Sense Candidate” distinction.
Please keep this in mind as you vote on Nov. 3. Together, we can #EndGunViolence.
Ann Haaser
Newburyport
Rebecca O’Brien
West Newbury
