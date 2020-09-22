To the editor:
Having been a veteran for over 60 years, I have been part of and witnessed many acts of kindness and heroic efforts to help our men and women veterans who have served our great nation.
Through those many years, the backbone of this enormous effort were fellow veterans and veterans organizations that carried the load, who bore the burdens of rehabilitations and support of these great men and women. And don’t get me wrong, the families and friends of these veterans played a huge role in the many supportive activities and programs that benefited veterans also.
However, in recent years I have come to know younger men and women who are not veterans who have stepped up to the plate and now play a huge part in energizing more unique ways to aid and assist our heroes.
Recently, I have come to know a motivated and energetic young woman, Amber Hewett, who, among her impressive achievements, has a place in her heart for our veterans.
In getting to know her stand on certain issues, my first inquiry was how she felt we could continue our support of our veterans.
This was her response: “I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that veterans and their families are fully cared for — that should be society’s shared commitment to all who serve. No veteran should be experiencing homelessness. No veteran should be struggling with mental health or addiction without full access to the services and support they need to recover. We need to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, beyond certain holidays, but rather every day of the year by ensuring their care and resources are holistic, fully funded, and effective, without exception. The tragically disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on veterans in Massachusetts exposes an urgent need for attention and investment. I will advocate for legislation that improves the quality of life for all veterans in Massachusetts. We owe them nothing less.”
Given her full understanding, her commitment, and her pledge to help those who have given so much, I am wholeheartedly supporting Amber Hewett for state representative in the First Essex District. Our need for continued support and honor to all our veterans needs to be maintained for all time.
Richard (Dick) George
Newburyport
The letter writer is president of the 101st Airborne Division Association, Massachusetts Home Base Chapter.
