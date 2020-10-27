To the editor:
For many voters in Amesbury, Newburyport, and Salisbury, the state representative race between challenger Amber Hewett and incumbent Jim Kelcourse seems to have centered on constituent services. Certainly a state representative should strive to anticipate and respond to the needs of constituents, but effectively serving the district does not stop there. A state representative also needs vision. The actions taken by state legislators today can have a significant impact on our lives and our communities tomorrow – from family services to erosion on Plum Island, schools to sources of energy, healthcare to jobs.
Amber Hewett has exhibited an impressive grasp of a broad range of issues confronting local residents, as well as a deep understanding of and strong commitment to constituent services. Importantly, she also possesses the knowledge, experience, enthusiasm, and vision to lead initiatives that will help improve our quality of life, protect the local environment, and stimulate the local economy. Vision separates these candidates, and Amber Hewett has my vote.
Dan Edson
Newburyport
