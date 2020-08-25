To the editor:
In 2014, when I had my son, I knew instantly that Amber Hewett was the person I wanted to help me guide my child.
She became his god-mommy and their bond grew immensely. When my son was 2½, he was diagnosed with autism. Being a parent to a special needs child, most families have to learn to navigate these scary roads alone. That, fortunately, is not something we had to face.
Amber has been by our side as a supportive voice in every step of the way. For instance, last February, I was having issues with my son's individualized education program, or IEP.
Amber immediately went into action. She got me phone numbers to advocates, she researched our rights, and explained that she would be there in person for anything we needed.
Amber Hewett understands how vulnerable our special needs community is. She understands that not all special needs situations are the same. What works for one, may not work for all, but she is committed to us.
Amber Hewett is the supportive voice we need as our state representative.
Crystal Eldridge
Newburyport
