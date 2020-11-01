To the editor:
The 1st Essex District of Massachusetts is sitting on a gold mine and her name is Amber Hewett. Amesbury, Salisbury, and Newburyport: you have the opportunity to vote for a representative who feels deeply with her heart and thinks with a solution-oriented mind. Amber is someone who does not say “yes, but...” She prefers “yes, and...” This distinction makes the difference between settling for outdated, status quo policies and finding solutions, rewriting laws, introducing bills, following through, and thinking outside the box. Her vision for the future is not complex, it’s civil, it’s just, it’s equitable, and it’s attainable.
For the past seven years, Amber has been working as a clean energy advocate for the National Wildlife Federation. She has spent countless hours in state houses along the Eastern Seaboard. She knows the legislative process and has built strong relationships within it. This is familiar territory for Amber, which will allow her to roll up her sleeves and get right to work.
The job of a state representative entails writing, debating, amending, and passing bills. Electing the strongest leader is imperative so if you’re still undecided, as to who that person is, I ask that you go to amberhewett.com to access the Oct. 8th debate. See for yourself the deep understanding of the issues that Amber Hewett brings to the table. Her record shows that she strives for action with no concern for the limelight.
We are living in uncertain times. Now is not the moment to be complacent or to be silent or to settle for mediocrity. We must take action and be a part of the solution. Begin by voting for Amber Hewett to ensure that we have a forward-thinking advocate in the State House who knows that there are solutions to every problem and will work steadfastly to find them.
In the spirit of transparency, I want you to know that I am Amber’s mother, and while I suppose that makes me biased it also makes me an authority. Over the years, I have seen her strategic thinking and her work ethic. I know what she reads and what she talks about and I know what keeps her up at night. I know how deeply she feels and how creatively she thinks. And I’m telling you, Amber Hewett is the real deal. Let’s not waste this golden opportunity.
Shannah Hiatt
Newburyport
