To the editor:
I have known Amber Hewett, Democratic nominee for state representative, for over a decade. As we head into a hotly contested election season, this is what I want others to know about her: Amber Hewett is the real deal.
I’ve known very few people who work as hard or as passionately as Amber does. I have never met anyone with such optimism, empathy and kindness for others. It’s not often that a work ethic like Amber’s is coupled within someone so innately altruistic, someone who works not for self-betterment, but for the betterment of her community.
When the pandemic began in March, Amber started volunteering every Friday for the Newbury Food Pantry. She’s also working full time for the National Wildlife Foundation while running for office. She isn’t doing this because it’s a great photo op and you won’t see selfies plastered across her social media; she’s doing it because it’s the right thing to do, and for her, that’s enough.
A decade ago, she recognized the vast potential New England’s shoreline offers for sustainable energy and vowed to fight for that future. Despite going up against high-powered adversaries like the Koch brothers, who spent millions to delay and prevent offshore wind development, Amber persevered.
In 2016, she played an integral role in passing the commonwealth’s Act to Promote Energy Diversity, which has not only enabled Vineyard Wind, but was also the precedent legislation for offshore wind projects in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
While it’s easy to look at current politics and think “I’m too small to effect change,” I take comfort in something Amber says: “Politics is just people like you and me making decisions, and if we don’t like those decisions, it’s up to us to change them.”
Universal pre-K, a clean Merrimack River, affordable housing, food security for our district’s 3,000 food insecure individuals, a transportation system that meets the needs of citizens — our community has the means to make these things happen, we just need the will to do so.
Our river is dirty, our children are hungry, and our community is displacing those who cannot afford to live here because the people we have put into power haven’t risen to the challenge, including our current representative, Republican James Kelcourse.
We need someone who is dedicated to working on our behalf, someone who sees a problem, envisions a solution, and dedicates everything she’s got to bringing about a solution.
Amber Hewett has proven that she not only knows the inner workings of our government, but that she also has the will to fight back no matter what. She knows what her priorities are and she knows how to fight for them.
All we need to do is show up on Election Day, and she’ll do the rest.
Alexandra Foley
Newburyport
