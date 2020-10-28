To the editor:
I completely agree with a recent letter (Oct. 19) from a Kelcourse supporter that incumbent Republican Rep. James Kelcourse is transparent. And that is exactly why I’m voting for Amber Hewett.
While Kelcourse is a frequent ribbon cutter and appears at many community events, every one of his 159 state representative peers at the Statehouse does exactly the same.
On policy, the representative does not lead on the most important issues in this district: economic recovery, public health, education, the environment and transportation.
On our national politics, a fair topic for any elected official in our country these days, Rep. Kelcourse is a straddler. In the one state representative debate a few weeks ago, Kelcourse evaded and dodged on the question about Trump and whiffed again when it was asked a second time.
He refused to disavow Trump. Well, I suppose that is transparency.
Maybe, that’s pragmatic; I consider it cynical.
I am voting for Amber Hewett, who’s not afraid to take a stand.
She’ll be great at ribbon cutting, she’ll deliver for the district, and she’ll take a leadership role on the policy issues facing our communities. Her expertise on energy and the environment is perfectly fitted to the needs of three riverfront communities. We know where she stands on the moral questions facing our nation and I appreciate her candor.
We are not in normal times and we need leaders who will get us through these many health, economic and environmental crises and prepare for the future.
To be transparent, I served on the Newburyport City Council for 10 years, I am a former chair of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, and I was a candidate for the open 1st Essex state representative seat in 2014. I’m the guy who lost the seat by 10 votes out of 17,000 cast in 2014.
I’m proof that your one vote matters in this local election. Make sure your voice is heard.
Ed Cameron
Newburyport
