To the editor:
This year, so many political institutions seemed incapable of addressing the consequences of a pandemic. Everything felt stuck. And, the want of real leadership seemed clearer than ever. On my ballot, the most promising response to this awful situation was my vote for First Essex State Representative: Amber Hewett.
Throughout the most challenging election cycle imaginable, Hewett has led a remarkable campaign. It was defined by pragmatic hopefulness and a vision of leadership. A policy expert, she has said on the trail: We know the solutions to our problems, what we lack is the political will to institute those changes. During a very bleak year, Hewett has enlarged our sense of what’s possible from our government. I have never been more hopeful about what can be done for our community from this elected seat.
As a policy advocate, Hewett has already helped pass groundbreaking legislation in Massachusetts that will make our energy sources cleaner and cheaper. She has the proven leadership capabilities to address the moral, fiscal, and health crises we now face as a result of the pandemic.
I’ve know there are people on Beacon Hill doing the very hard work of creating relevant policy to address our state’s biggest problems. By electing Hewett, we will be adding to that small constellation of bright stars. We will be doing our part, as citizens of this commonwealth, to make its laws and institutions meet the urgency of this moment.
Dawne Shand
Newburyport
