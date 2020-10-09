To the editor:
I am writing in response to the letter (Daily News, Sept. 30) calling on Rep. Kelcourse and me to share our commitments on the topic of government transparency.
Regarding each of their specific requests: Yes, I will offer consistent monthly office hours, publicized well in advance, to hear constituents’ questions and concerns; follow up with constituents who attend office hours in a timely manner; respond to all constituent emails with substantive information in a timely manner; share with constituents how I plan to vote on bills; share a summary of all legislation I sponsor or co-sponsor in clear-cut language; and yes I will explain and respond to requests for my view on state policies or legislation.
Further, I commit to: Hold additional office hours to gather input prior to casting votes on significant or controversial legislation, host accessible public conversations, and actively seek out the input of individuals due to be impacted by both action and inaction; publish on my website any written testimony I submit for or against a bill; and publish on my website every vote I cast on behalf of our community, including votes cast in committees, which are not currently made public.
These are easy commitments for me to make because I consider them core to doing the job well. I believe government transparency is foundational to solving every other policy challenge we face. Over nearly a decade as a clean energy advocate, I’ve had a front-row seat to the lack of transparency on Beacon Hill, and it presents a constant obstacle – it’s impossible to hold elected officials fully accountable, and therefore harder to raise public awareness and mobilize action.
Every person should have meaningful access to records of the work of those who represent them. But today, Massachusetts is one of only four states where the Legislature is exempt from public records laws. I oppose this exemption and will advocate for significant changes to the rules of the House.
While I cannot promise to succeed in changing House rules upon my arrival, I can promise to lead by example and demonstrate the level of transparency that I believe should be required. Each of the commitments I make above, are practices I can and will put into action on Day One, and they are practices our current representative has chosen not to adopt throughout his six years in office.
You deserve to see the work of those who represent you.
Amber Hewett
Newburyport
