To the editor:
Earlier this summer, the Massachusetts House of Representatives adopted legislation to put our commonwealth on a roadmap to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
This is a good first step to combat climate change, but we need leaders that will advocate for the implementation of climate change solutions and clean energy.
Massachusetts needs more champions for climate change action. The 1st Essex District has the opportunity to elect Amber Hewett, a proven leader on this issue, to ensure that more legislative solutions are championed next session.
Amber has worked for the National Wildlife Federation for seven years advocating for clean energy in statehouses across the Atlantic coastline. In Massachusetts, she played an important role in the passing of the commonwealth’s Act to Promote Energy Diversity in 2016.
She has new ideas and perspectives that are needed to help Massachusetts combat climate change. Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury are all vulnerable to the effects of climate change and Amber is ready to proactively find climate change solutions.
Amber has also shown that being a climate champion means fighting for environmental justice by having the understanding that climate change and poor environmental practices have a disproportionate effect on people of color. More than just championing climate justice, Amber advocates for the protection of the Merrimack River to reduce the harmful pollutants that are pumped into it every year.
She has already been endorsed by the Sierra Club, Sunshine Movement, Mass 350 and the Environmental League of Massachusetts action fund.
This past summer, I have had the opportunity to work on Amber’s campaign and I have seen firsthand how Amber is committed to serving her community and equipped with the skills to lead on pressing issues like the climate crises.
In these uncertain times, when many are overwhelmed by the magnitude of crises like climate change, COVID-19 and racial justice, Amber has been a source of hope and inspiration. She doesn’t dwell on problems, but speaks about the solutions and possibilities for the future.
I believe that Amber is well-equipped to take on these challenges and be a leader in the Statehouse.
Zelda Clegg
Brunswick, Maine
