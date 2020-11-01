To the editor:
“Dismissive.” You got that right. James Kelcourse is dismissive, some might say indifferent to what truly matters. Representing the 1st Essex District calls for more.
Amber Hewett is not to be dismissed. As you noted in your opinion piece, “…she is not a novice.”
Hewett understands the challenges that our seacoast towns face with rising oceans and warming temperatures. One hundred-year storms are now regular occurrences. Hotter, dryer summers are a fact. The Union of Concerned Scientists has noted that Salisbury is one of the most vulnerable towns on the eastern shoreline to rising sea levels. Amber is ready to tackle these problems. She has already established good working relationships on Beacon Hill in her role as a clean energy advocate and work for the National Wildlife Federation. She understands the issues, the legislative process and the importance leadership on behalf of all us.
My first encounter with Mr. Kelcourse was disappointing. He refused to meet with a group of us regarding pending red-flag legislation. Somehow more than three people in his office seemed to overwhelm him. When three of us did get in, he did not answer our questions. He was, as you well said, dismissive -- of our questions and to desire to know where he stood. I’m not sure if it was a good or bad thing, but he couldn’t even fake the “good to hear from constituents” good-bye. I have found that his boilerplate replies to a few subsequent letters are vague, non-committal and as many have already noted, lacking substance. Where does he stand on so many issues?
This past year has been challenging on so many levels. We will continue to be challenged. The future will ask more of all us – especially our representatives.
Constituent service is important. So is showing up at local events. But like other writers, I want more. Amber Hewett is capable of so much more. If you haven’t voted yet, think about the future and vote for intelligence, energy and leadership. Vote for Amber Hewett. She cares.
Kathy Mulligan Lord
Newburyport
