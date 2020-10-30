To the editor:
The job of state legislator requires the ability to balance three key roles: offering community outreach, ensuring resources for the district and formulating policy through legislation.
I’m voting for Amber Hewett because I believe she will better balance these three roles than our current representative. Many people say they are voting for Jim Kelcourse because he fixed a problem or did a favor. That’s nice. Constituent response might solve individual problems, but it does not address the greater good.
Going forward, it is ever more important that the state have strong legislation that addresses rights and policy for the long term. Health care rights, climate change responses, transportation availability, education quality and access, housing options, clean water and air.
These are gnarly issues that current trends are putting squarely on the shoulders of state legislatures as federal solutions stall. We should elect people who consider all facets of an issue.
We need smart, thoughtful people who will look to the long term while addressing today’s problems head on. That person is Amber Hewett.
I want a legislator representing me and my family, not a fixer.
Megan St. John
Newburyport
