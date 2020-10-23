To the editor:
In the debate between Amber Hewett and James Kelcourse, Hewett spoke of her commitment to supporting policies which would benefit all constituents while Kelcourse stressed the favors he'd done for individuals, and his relationships with individual politicians.
This, however, limits the scope of his efforts and therefore minimizes their benefits.
While Hewett acknowledges the importance of listening to individual constituents, and meeting their needs, she also recognizes that by creating policies we can meet the needs of more constituents with sustainable impact.
This takes perseverance and hard work, which she is willing to undertake and has proved capable of. She has worked with regional legislators, crafting and passing key legislation to protect the environment. Such policies create new jobs, and mitigate the negative impact of climate change.
When given the opportunity, Kelcourse failed to support such legislation.
More than ever, during this COVID-19 pandemic, we see the important role our parks such as Maudslay play. Dog owners, families with young children, teenagers and retirees, among others, can find walks through woods and fields, along the river, and ease their concerns and restore their perspective.
Park staff have already been struggling with budget cutbacks. But Kelcourse chose not to support increases for state parks and river protection, though he spoke of the vital role the Merrimack plays in his district.
Finally, I was disappointed that when asked twice, Kelcourse declined to answer if he supports our president, stating he would not judge. We voters have a right to know how our elective representatives stand. We can do so without being judgmental.
Finally, in closing, despite our reputation for being a progressive state, the number of women elected to our state Legislature are underrepresented in terms of gender parity. Amber Hewitt is highly qualified and would be an asset to the House of Representatives.
Ann McCrea
Newburyport
