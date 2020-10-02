To the editor:
I have met with state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, on two occasions.
At the first meeting, I was part of a diverse group asking Rep. Kelcourse to support a criminal justice reform bill then pending in the House. We came prepared with documents and oral presentations.
Instead of simply passing around a sign-in sheet so he would know who had been in the room, Rep. Kelcourse used up more than half the meeting asking each person’s name and affiliation. He finally let a few of our members speak. He gave no indication of his position on the bill, or even that he was familiar with it.
As we were being ushered out, he said that his assistant would get back to us regarding his views after he had time to consider our arguments. He certainly did not get back to me or, to my knowledge, any of the other folks in that meeting. My second meeting, which I believe focused on affordable housing, followed the same pattern.
One of the lessons I have drawn from my personal experience and the experiences I am seeing described in recent letters in The Daily News is that if you are a member of the business community or someone who voices support for him, you will get an attentive hearing from Rep. Kelcourse, but if you are meeting with him to talk about climate change, cleaning up the Merrimack River, affordable housing, racial justice, police reform or criminal justice reform, your arguments and pleas are falling on deaf ears.
I am supporting Democratic candidate Amber Hewett in the upcoming election because I know from experience that she will treat all constituents with respect, listen attentively to what they have to say, share her views openly, and get back to constituents as promised. She will also do her homework.
As one solid example, when she stated that she would have voted "yes" on the recent police reform bill that was pending in the House, she made that determination after watching videos of all 34 hours of testimony and debate.
Finally, her more than seven years of legislative experience while working for the National Wildlife Federation ensure that, if elected, Amber is well-prepared to be an effective advocate for our district on Day One.
Nancy Peace
Newburyport
