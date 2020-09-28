To the editor:
Amber Hewett, who is running for state representative, comes from a family that has been part of Newburyport for four generations.
This area is in her DNA. She is a passionate person aware of everything around her starting very early on; at 15, she saw Al Gore’s film “An Inconvenient Truth” and climate change issues became her young life’s interest.
By senior year at NHS when she first took civics and government with teacher Mr. LaChapelle, she knew she was destined to work toward making our environment and people's lives better through public service.
After graduating from UMass Amherst with a degree in political science/climate science, she went to work for the National Wildlife Federation, and after a few different roles over eight years, she is now senior campaign manager for Offshore Wind Energy. She has become a fixture at the Statehouse as an environmental advocate.
In attendance at the statehouses across the Northeast on a regular basis for several years, she experienced the process of governing up close and personal.
She compared the reality of what she observed alongside her own principles and understood the contradictions early on. Her main goal in being a climate advocate was to find effective legislators who had a sense of urgency for a problem, had a passion to solve it, and found solutions for their constituents’ issues.
She also recognized those in office whose major focus was on appearances, photo ops, ribbon cutting but not on the public intent and need. Her passion is the former.
Her experience at the Statehouse motivated her candidacy for the 1st Essex District primarily after observing the lack of transparency in the House: Who was working on what? Committee votes are confidential, never revealing how members voted. There is no accountability for their actions. Many standard responses prevail: You cannot do that! It is too expensive! How are you going to pay for it? It is not politically possible! It will hurt the industry!
Amber’s mind works differently. Rather than getting overwhelmed by a problem, she gets inspired by the solution and is motivated to facilitate the next step forward. Inspirational!
A move afoot adding some new young legislators has the potential to change the state of the House. Another change that would benefit the House would be to even out the gender and racial makeup. At present, 70% men, 29% women and 13% people of color (of which 8% are women) puts us nowhere near equal representation.
Let’s move forward with Amber instead of staying put with the status quo!
Laurie Christiansen
Newburyport
