To the editor:
Did you know that two out of five Americans experience feelings of depression or anxiety, according to a recent CDC study? Sadly, we have seen an increase in mental health needs during the pandemic. Anxiety, depression, alcohol consumption and social isolation have escalated worldwide in the last six months. October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month and we are launching an awareness campaign to help draw attention to Mental Health Matters.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, Link House, Inc’s Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services (CBHATS) will observe National Depression Screening Day to educate people about the various signs and symptoms of depression and will be hosting free anonymous behavioral health screenings.
Symptoms of depression may include persistent sadness/anxiety, feelings of hopelessness, pessimism, helplessness, difficulty concentrating, or increased alcohol consumption. Clinical depression is a serious medical condition that if left untreated, may lead to suicidal ideation and/or other medical conditions. A depression screening is often the first step towards getting well. Unfortunately, two-thirds of people who suffer from depression fail to seek care. They mistakenly believe their symptoms are just a normal part of life. The good news for those who suffer with depression is that clinical depression can be treated. Treatments may include psychotherapy, medications, or a combination of both.
If you or someone you care about feels depressed, I encourage you to call 978–834-6583 on Thursday from 1-5 p.m. for our virtual depression screening. The screening is free and simple. By answering a series of questions, we can help people get the help they need, especially during this uncertain time.
I also want to take this moment to encourage people to call our Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services any time they feel overwhelmed and in need of support. We have been here in the community for almost 50 years helping people navigate their road to recovery. No matter what your path is in life, we sometimes need help and it is important to ask for help.
Thank you to the community businesses who are helping us trumpet this message by being part of our Mental Health Matters Awareness campaign.
Gary Gastman
The letter-writer is executive director of Link House, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.