Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Becoming windy with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.