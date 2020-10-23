To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support for the reelection of Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
He has truly represented us. He has worked to get needed funding for town projects and has helped small businesses, especially during this time of COVID-19.
What stands out for me is his unwavering support and being physically there for the often ignored and invisible population that doesn't make the headlines: our senior citizens.
He is always at every event involving our seniors, spending time listening and acknowledging them. This is something that may seem small but it is really a big deal.
Actions speak louder than words. Please vote for the reelection of Jim Kelcourse.
Veronica Atlantis
Salisbury
