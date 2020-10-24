To the editor:
Rep. Jim Kelcourse is running for reelection for his fourth term. My wife and I have been with Jim since he knocked on our door six years ago.
Jim told us about his vision and what he hoped to accomplish. His passion for the position was then as it is now and it’s simply amazing. His work ethic is incredible as he works tirelessly for all of his constituents. He is truly a man of the people. He proves this with a 100% attendance in voting for the people he loves to represent.
Over the past six years, Jim has worked with both sides of the aisle to accomplish many things such as funding for the boardwalk and new Salisbury Welcome Center. As a member of the Education Committee, he makes sure all schools are properly funded.
He continues to fight to keep the Merrimack River clean and environmentally safe. From the start of the pandemic, Jim was ready to help and was able to secure over 100 tests from Washington, D.C., to Anna Jaques Hospital, which literally saved lives.
When unemployment started at the beginning of the pandemic, I had a question and called Jim. I got a call from the Massachusetts unemployment office the next day with an answer to my question.
Jim has an extremely busy work schedule but always makes himself available to the public. He gives out his cell phone on social media so anyone can call him and if you put a call into Jim, you’re getting a call back.
When you run into Jim in public, that smile is real. That passion and enthusiasm he has for representing is real. Jim’s honor of representing Salisbury, Newburyport and Amesbury is real. He is the epitome of what a state representative should be.
My wife and I are honored to have known Jim for over the past six years and it will be our honor to cast our vote for him on Nov. 3.
Jimmy and Vanessa Cassell
Salisbury
