To the editor:
As a native of Haverhill, where my family lived since 1655 and in Salisbury since the 1620s, I am angered by people who wish to amend history to 21st century values by changing the state flag. The past has been lived and is gone – it can't be retroactively changed.
Obviously, the native world was destroyed even before the English arrived in Massachusetts – but they weren't impotent – they killed my ancestors in the Pequot War in the 1630s and nearly wiped out my family in a raid on Haverhill in 1708.
History is more complex than symbols on a flag.
STEVEN COBB
Jacksonville, Fla.
