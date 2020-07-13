To the editor:
The Farm System Reform Act was recently introduced in Congress. Zoonotic diseases like swine and bird flu are of particular concern right now, with China having discovered a relatively new swine flu.
This is not a new problem, but the more concentrated animal feeding dperations (CAFOs or “factory farms”) we have, which house and process 10 billion animals a year in unhealthy and in crowded unsanitary conditions, the more vulnerable we are to new viruses which have the potential to spread to humans.
Many workers have fallen ill due to crowded working situations and the lack of sanitation and social distancing in slaughterhouses, so these facilities do not always have the capacity to process many of the animals, and many are being "depopulated," the meat going to waste.
These facts combined with the detrimental environmental effects of factory farming make legislation which seeks to reform agriculture a vital issue.
Manure "lagoons" can overflow easily during hurricanes or floods, cause terrible smells and flies, devaluing the property values in local communities and forcing residents to stay inside as much as possible and often wear masks outside. Huge quantities of water are diverted from other community uses to give to animals raised for meat.
The Farm System Reform Act (S. 3221/H.R. 6718) would:
Place an immediate moratorium on the expansion or construction of new large CAFOs.
Phase out the operation of all large CAFOs by 2040.
Provide $100 billion in much-needed funding to help farmers transition away from factory farming to higher welfare, pasture-based production or to transition to growing fruits, vegetables and other crops.
Create important reforms to hold factory farms accountable for the harms they cause in local communities and the way they treat contract farmers.
This is an ambitious goal, but many consumers are becoming aware of conditions at these facilities, and care about farmed animal welfare and public health.
Many thanks to Sen. Elizabeth Warren for co-sponsoring this bill. Please contact Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Seth Moulton and ask them to do the same.
Lindsey Feldman
Amesbury
