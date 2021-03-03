To the editor:
Who doesn’t love to visit downtown Newburyport by car or bike for meals or books or to cross over to Plum Island for bird watching and duck hunting?
OK, maybe not everyone loves to duck hunt, but, standing in Market Square a few weeks ago enjoying a bagel and coffee, I wondered what impact the climate crisis, specifically the likely rise in sea level, would have on Market Square and access to Plum Island and what local government is doing to prepare for it.
My hometown is further inland so we don’t have as much worry about rising sea levels but a quick online search brought me to coastal.climatecentral.org/map, an easy-to-use site that allows you to adjust for various prognostications of what rising seas will do to your hometown or home or business.
I was shocked to discover much of Market Square, including stores and restaurants on the river side of it, will be several inches or feet under tidal ebbs and floods in just a few years.
Yet, as far as I can tell, no one seems too alarmed about it now. And, forget about Plum Island. If you live near the Merrimack or the Parker rivers, plug in your address and make plans to sell now.
I would urge all of Newburyport to hold local government immediately accountable. Do not accept what your government says it "plans" to do (too many prior promises have "washed" away).
Instead, demand once a week or more, to see proof of what every local agency and the Chamber of Commerce are doing now to make sure Market Square is not under water later.
Roger "Rusty" Chadwick Jr.
Boxford
