To the editor:
I grew up in Massachusetts, but currently live in Los Angeles. My husband and I frequently return to the East Coast to visit family and friends. One of our favorite destinations is Newburyport, where we get to catch up with my godmother.
We have grown to love this quaint New England town, which is so unlike L.A. We have enjoyed taking in the old architecture, the natural beauty of the Merrimack River and Plum Island.
We have also really enjoyed dining at the locally owned restaurants and coffee shops. Two of our favorites have been Plum Island Coffee Roasters and Fowle's.
We recently learned of the demise of both. This has been very disappointing for us as both establishments provided us with an authentic New England feel.
Places like Fowle's, Plum Island Coffee Roasters and Oldies are what make Newburyport the unique place it is. The authenticity of such places is what attracts tourists and visitors. If we want trendy restaurants and bars, we can stay in L.A.
We are writing now to encourage Newburyport residents and the city’s government to do their best to hold on to what is uniquely Newburyport – what visitors, like my husband and I, return to experience.
Meg Aguilar
Los Angeles, Calif.
