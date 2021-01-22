To the editor:
Many are claiming that the second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is solely about retribution by the Democrats against a Republican president.
We should not be blinded to the fact that the impeachment trial is about justice. For months, President Trump has claimed that there was widespread fraud during the 2020 election.
He has rallied his troops by telling them that they were “robbed” and that they needed to fight to save America. He and members of his political party have filed lawsuit upon lawsuit, never once providing any tangible proof of these allegations.
The majority of these lawsuits have found that there is no evidence to support these claims. There have been numerous investigations, even by his attorney general and members of his own party, and all of these investigations have concluded with the same result – there is no proof of fraud.
If, as they claim, they have irrefutable proof that there was fraud, why have they not presented it?
If President Trump, and those that joined him in trying to overthrow the 2020 election are not held responsible for their actions, not only will it legitimize their actions, it will set a dangerous precedent to any and all that come after him.
NormaJean Fowler
Haverhill
