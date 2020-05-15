To the editor:
A year ago, I left my home here in Newburyport to walk across America to bring long-overdue attention to the needs of veterans.
Specifically, I wanted to focus on suicide, homelessness, veteran health care, getting more vets elected to office and to raise $100,000 for disabled veterans. Veterans have the highest incidence of suicide of any group in this country and the numbers grow.
There are 63,000 homeless vets in this country. I can only say they weren’t homeless when they signed on to defend this country. Veteran health care, though good for many, was the major concern raised by veterans as I walked.
That 70 veterans in Massachusetts have died of the virus in a Holyoke soldiers home should bring us to our knees. Only 7% of members of Congress are veterans, a far cry from the 76% when I entered the service in 1970.
Veterans are one of the most forgotten minorities in our country and it is should make our blood boil. Not that we are outwardly maligned or targeted for abuse. Rather, we are just forgotten, except for a crumb or two on Veterans Day or Memorial Day or the "Thank you for your service" comment. Only 6% of Americans are veterans and that percentage dwindles daily.
But, my walk was affirming. I met thousands of Americans who simply love veterans, yet seem totally unaware of our needs. During my walk, I met hundreds of families that reached out to me, donated to my fundraising, fed me, offered me shelter and opportunities to meet folks in their communities.
I walked 3,300 miles in 110 days. The most I walked in one day was 52 miles, and I did that twice. I encountered a blizzard, two tornadoes, two heat strokes and 10 days when the temperature never went below 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Though I found that the love of the American flag means so many different things to so many people, I was able to have meaningful dialogue with people from all political walks of life without rancor.
People call my walk heroic. I am no hero. The nurses, doctors, Market Basket clerks and other frontline workers are the heroes. But please don’t forget veterans.
It is the only job in America where you sign on a dotted line willing to forfeit your life for this country, if need be.
William Shuttleworth
Newburyport
The letter writer is an Air Force veteran who left Newburyport on May 15, 2019, and arrived in San Diego on Sept 1. To donate to his goal of raising $100,000, go to vetsdontforgetvets and click on his GoFundMe page. Follow him on Facebook or email him at wshuttleworth@hotmail.com.
