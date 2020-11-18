To the editor:
The recent death of Newburyport’s Nancy MacNeill, and the death of her husband, Bob, three years ago, marks the end of an era.
Nancy and Bob were selfless caregivers for a shadow society of furry denizens who once lived along the waterfront and throughout pockets of the city: Newburyport’s feral cats, now more aptly referred to as “community cats.”
As two of the founding members of the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society (MRFRS), established in 1992, Nancy and Bob were a part of the organization’s heart and soul.
Before MRFRS, sickly kittens ventured onto the decks of boatyard restaurants, scraggly adult cats scavenged in restaurant dumpsters, and wayward felines furtively skirted the paths of tourists — causing a health concern for city officials.
Inhumane methods to eradicate the cats hadn’t worked, and a ragtag group of animal lovers proposed an alternative strategy known as trap-neuter-return, or TNR. Cats are humanely trapped, neutered or spayed, returned to the location where they were trapped, and looked after by caregivers (a notched ear indicates cats who’ve been TNRed).
Nancy and Bob led Newburyport’s TNR effort, training other early MRFRS volunteers in the practice, and quickly earning the reputation as master trappers and dedicated caregivers.
Each day, the couple would rise at dawn and feed breakfast to multiple cat colonies throughout the city and in Salisbury, visiting the makeshift standalone shelters/feeding stations where the cats congregated.
At dinnertime, the duo would repeat their feline meals delivery. They befriended their many feral feline charges: Mickey, Whiny Boy, Sweet Pea, Bruno, Patches, Coastie. And they opened their family home to the “friendlies” – those cats deemed adoptable.
Nancy and Bob would shelter over 100 cats before the MRFRS opened its adoption center.
Of the two, Nancy was quieter and more mischievous while Bob was more loquacious and pragmatic, though not entirely without mischief. Nancy was scrappy; she was never intimidated, even when removing a panicked cat from her kitchen ceiling.
After Bob died, Nancy remained available to counsel others in trapping and socializing community cats. She was a “cat whisperer” with a feral heart, and she was proud of that.
The city’s boatyards and neighborhood pockets, once home to many community cats, have changed drastically since 1992.
These cats are now gone, and so are Nancy and Bob. But for those of us who volunteered alongside these two selfless cat whisperers, we will feel their presence whenever in the company of a feline — particularly one with a notched ear.
Jan DeWitt, Kathy Downey, Dorothy Fairweather (first MRFRS president), Patte Grimes, Sheila Mullins and Daphine Neville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.