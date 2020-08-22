To the editor:
I would like to thank everyone in the community who has expressed support for the team that worked so diligently for so many hours to create the best possible plan for Newburyport Public Schools to reopen safely.
Special thanks to School Committee Vice Chair Bruce Menin for his belief in the educators, doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, parents and other experts in their fields who developed the plan presented to the School Committee Monday night.
These volunteers did everything from studying the most recent research to measuring the distance between chairs in classrooms. Most importantly, they listened and learned from each other in order to consider all aspects of this complex problem.
Unfortunately, many in power disagree with the conclusions of these dedicated experts.
Now, we can only hope that the second-best plan will be good enough.
Deborah Szabo
Newburyport
