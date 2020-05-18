To the editor:
I write as a proud account holder at the Institution for Savings for nearly 44 years.
They are great community supporters. Their contribution of a $600,000 science or computer lab for the middle school long ago has always stood out in my mind.
As a past volunteer with the Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness group and a present volunteer at the Emma Andrews Library & Community Center, I am personally aware of their generosity in other areas.
At one point, they were considering quoting me in an ad campaign: “I chose the IFS for its physical beauty. I stayed for its soul.” Truth!
Although I have long been an admirer of their good deeds, I’ve been appalled at their apparently cavalier attitude toward their neighbors regarding their planned expansion.
When I first moved to Newburyport in 1977 with my husband and young child, we rented an apartment at 13 Otis Place. We loved the nearness of our bank, the old YMCA, the public library, eventually The Screening Room and so much more.
The bank has certainly grown in recent years — physically as well as into many other towns. (And here I thought they were "my" very own community bank!)
Although I’m still in the South End, I’m no longer such a close neighbor of the IFS. Though I’ve moved, I have great empathy and affection for that small, sweet neighborhood where I spent my first six years in Newburyport.
Though I now do most of my business online, I am a great appreciator of their employees who have always served me graciously, promptly and well. I’m aware of their best employer status in Boston business surveys. I’ve also personally heard some incredible stories of their supportiveness of employees in distress.
I’m hopeful that Michael Jones, the IFS board and its incorporators – many of whom have flooded this editorial page with letters of support – will meet with neighbors and create a plan that takes their concerns very seriously.
I remain hopeful that, despite their great power in this city, the institution will show its best side (in every sense) and continue to live in peace and beauty beside its residential neighbors.
Rebecca Wish Esche
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.